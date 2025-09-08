Citizens fume with rage as roads go from bad to worse in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: While the citizens continue to suffer on account of bad roads after rains, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) claims to have repaired nearly 11,500 potholes across the city of over 14,000 identified potholes. The residents alleged that the roads are still in bad condition and urged the authorities to fix it as earliest.

Over the past few days, commuters in the city have been faced with the familiar sight of pothole-ridden stretches that make riding and driving in the city a nightmare. The citizens pointed out that though the roads were repaired, and potholes are filled, the toppings were washed out which turned the roads into a hazardous riding experience for the commuters. “Before the Ganesh immersion, the civic body undertook repair works and temporarily filled the potholes on Shalibanda main road. However, just a few days later, the fillings were washed away and scattered across the road. As a result, bikes are skidding on these roads,” said Kaparthi Srikanth, a resident of Lal Darwaza.

Another resident pointed out that even in the Ganesh procession route there was no filling of potholes or road repairs. However, the GHMC claims of undertaking road repairs on the procession route. “With these bad roads, we residents have faced problems during the procession which also led to the slow-moving of vehicles from Santosh Nagar-Saidabad stretch,” said C Shailender.

The activist alleged that though the civic body filled thousands of potholes, many of them have washed out in recent rains. Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Shalibanda and activist said, “The roads in Charminar south zone are in a very bad shape with numerous deep potholes, and commuters are facing inconvenience and regular traffic snarls. Despite knowing the bad condition of roads, the zone officers are ignoring the issue with their lackadaisical attitude.”

Several netizens took to social media to express their grievances. To show the poor quality of roads, images and videos filled with potholes have been posted. “Driving on several roads in the city has turned into a nightmare for citizens,” a commuter posted on X.