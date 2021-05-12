Citizens travelling to other states or in Telangana must procure pass

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana, M. Mahender Reddy, on Tuesday, said that the lockdown will be implemented strictly across the State and the persons who wish to travel to other states within India or other districts within Telangana shall procure e-pass from the police through online mode.

The DGP noted, "Special e-passes will be issued to the persons travelling outside the state and any district within the Telangana state. They can avail it by applying it online from policeportal.tspolice.gov.in and it is requested of every citizen that they shall travel only if it is necessary. Apart from it, the passes will be issued by the respective Commissioners or SP's of the districts and in Hyderabad also if any person wants to travel from one Commissionerate to another Commissionerate then the person can avail the pass from the source Commissionerate. But if anyone is travelling within same Commissionerate then they dont need pass and if anyone is travelling between 6AM to 10AM then they also dont need any pass."

The DGP held a video conference will the police officers of entire state ranging from IG's, DIG'S, Police Commissioners and SP's of the state and instructed them that as per the directions of the state government of Telangana, lockdown is being imposed in the state and every officer shall ensure that the order is implemented across the state in a timely manner.

He further stated that, there are no restrictions on agricultural activities, grain procurement and transportation in the state and transport on national highways was exempted from the lockdown. Apart from it, the reporters of print and electronic media are also exempted from the lockdown and the government employees are to carry their ID cards always. Also, only 40 people are allowed for weddings and 20 for funeral with prior permission from the concerned police officers.