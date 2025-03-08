CITU Demands Strong Action Against Violence on Women and Equal Pay Implementation

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded strict measures to curb violence against women and girls and called for the implementation of equal pay for equal work. Speaking at a meeting held at the CITU district office on the occasion of International Women's Day, CITU District Assistant Secretary Padma strongly criticized the increasing violence against women and the failure of both central and state governments to address these issues effectively.

Padma recalled that International Women's Day originated from the struggles of women workers in the early 20th century against exploitation, inhumane working conditions, and imperialist wars. She lamented that, in today’s world, corporate powers and capitalists are diverting society from understanding the true significance of Women's Day.

She further accused the governments of failing to curb violence against women and girls, stating that women continue to face labor exploitation and gender discrimination in workplaces. She criticized authorities for implementing only temporary relief measures instead of long-term strategies to tackle workplace sexual harassment.

Padma asserted that without ensuring equal pay, eliminating gender discrimination, and implementing women’s reservations, the governments have no right to celebrate Women’s Day. She urged women to mobilize in mass movements to demand their democratic rights, drawing inspiration from past struggles.

Several leaders, including Sunitha, Pushpavati, Radha, Lakshmi, Sarika, Abheda, and Saraswati, participated in the event. CITU District Secretary VV Narasimha and District Vice President Upper Narasimha were also present.