City famed for ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’, a beacon of harmony: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the state government's commitment to preserving Telangana's culture and heritage. CM underscored Telangana's rich history, culture and traditions spanning thousands of years.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park restoration project on Sunday, Revanth Reddy expressed his happiness in participating in the event organised by the Telangana government and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

“It is an honour for me and I am delighted to participate in the completion ceremony of the restoration project. Telangana is bestowed with thousands of years of history, culture and traditions. This region was ruled by Satavahanas, Kakatiyas, Qutb Shahis and others. Every ruler has left his own unique cultural imprint,” the CM said.

Highlighting the rich cultural history of Telangana, he described the State as the hub of architectural marvels which include Charminar, Golconda Fort, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Thousand Pillar Temple, Ramappa Temple, Alampur Temple amongst others. Telangana is proud of having Ramappa Temple which was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, he added.

While referring to Hyderabad as a City famously known for its ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’, Revanth said the City witnessed harmony and the coexistence of people with diversified cultures. “The Qutb Shahi Heritage Park and Seven Tombs are a testament of the Nizam dynasty’s architectural skill and cultural richness. My government will preserve the culture and heritage of Telangana and place them proudly on the world map,” said the Chief Minister.

The restoration programme for the Qutb Shahi Tombs, initiated in 2013 through an agreement, was one of the largest conservation efforts globally, encompassing over 100 monuments across 106 acres.

On behalf of the Telangana government and the people of Hyderabad, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude and appreciation for the cooperation and generosity of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture. Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and senior officials from the Department of Tourism also attended the event.