City police bust online satta betting racket; six arrested

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team, in a joint operation with Amberpet Police Station, have successfully busted an organized online Satta betting racket.

On information, the team raided a rented flat located at Bathakammakunta, Bagh Amberpet, and apprehended six persons involved in the illegal activity.

Police arrested Voddepelli Naveen (24), who works as a carpenter, Pudari Sai Kiran (24), Soma Mahender (24), Bingi Sai Kiran (23), Bingi Avinash (30) and Sana Sai Preetham (25). Police seized bank account balance of Rs 79,000, betting collection amount, and Satta materials, 17 mobile phones, laptop, car, bike and stamps total worth Rs 20 lakh from them.

According to police, the accused persons created multiple fake Facebook IDs linked with unidentified mobile numbers to promote their illegal betting activities. Initially, they lured victims by offering small profits. As the victims invested larger amounts, they began to suffer losses due to the manipulative nature of the betting games.

YVS Sudheendra, DCP Task Force said that all six accused, being friends and natives of Kagaz Nagar, gained knowledge about online betting and Satta/Matka operations.

In pursuit of easy money, they rented a flat in Bagh Amberpet two months ago for Rs 14,000 per month and set up their base of operations using laptops and mobile phones.

The DCP said, “They created several Facebook accounts under names like Satta Matka Kalyan Result, Ashwin Nayak, Teer Shillong Counter, Arjuin Sarkar, and Vishal K, linking them to unverified phone numbers. They used these platforms to attract unsuspecting individuals who had a habit of participating in online international betting & Satta Mataka betting.”

Each punter was asked to pay a registration fee ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for number predictions in Satta betting. Additionally, the accused made fake promotional videos where one of them acted as a punter claiming to have won large sums from small investments, thereby promoting the betting site and encouraging more victims to invest larger amounts.

The accused collected money through online payment modes including QR code scanners, Google Pay, PhonePe, and other UPI platforms. They manipulated the outcomes of the games hosted on their sites to ensure the victims ultimately lost their investments, said Sudheendra.

The arrested persons and seized property have been handed over to Amberpet Police for further investigation.