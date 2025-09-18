City surgeon performs world’s youngest telesurgery on baby from 1,600 km away

HYDERABAD: In a groundbreaking medical achievement, Hyderabad has become the stage for a world-first: the youngest successful telesurgery on a 16-month-old baby, performed from 1,600 kilometres away. The historic procedure combined the precision of robotic surgery with the reach of telemedicine, proving that distance is no longer a barrier in life-saving healthcare.

The milestone was achieved by Dr V Chandramohan, Managing Director of Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital and Chief Urologist, who operated from Gurugram at the SSI Mantra Robotics headquarters. The infant patient was on an operating table in Hyderabad. The indigenous SSI Mantra robotic system, supported by 5G technology, enabled the seamless, real-time surgery. The baby, who was born with ureteropelvic obstruction, a congenital condition where the renal pelvis is blocked, required immediate intervention.

“Since the child was only 16 months old, open surgery would have been too risky. Robotic precision was the safest choice. I was in Gurugram, while the child was at Preeti Kidney Hospital in Hyderabad. Through the SSI Mantra robot, we performed the surgery remotely in just one hour,” Dr Chandramohan explained. The baby was discharged the very next day and is now in good health.

In another case, a woman in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, was suffering from urinary leakage. Local surgeons, trained only in open procedures, sought help from Preeti Hospital. Once again, Dr Chandramohan stepped in, this time performing the surgery remotely across states. Lasting one hour and 20 minutes, it marked India’s first-ever cross-state telesurgery, setting yet another record. Both surgeries were made possible by the teamwork of doctors, engineers, and technicians from Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital and SSI Mantra Robotics.

Highlighting the significance of this breakthrough, Dr Chandramohan said, “India is a vast country, and it is not possible to have top-level specialists in every corner. With robotic telesurgery, experts from major centres can operate remotely. One console can connect with up to ten robots at a time, ensuring that patients in remote areas receive world-class treatment without the need to travel.”

This record-setting innovation showcases the power of ‘Make in India’ medical technology, making advanced healthcare more accessible, affordable, and inclusive. The list of key contributors included Executive Director Dr Roopa, CEO Dr Rangappa, Senior Surgeons Dr Ramakrishna, Dr Hemant, and Dr Soundarya, along with Pediatric Anesthetist Dr Devender, Pediatrician Dr Vamsi, and robotic engineers Durgesh and Ishan Prashant.