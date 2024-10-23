City techie appointed as VC of Cong Data & Tech Dept

Hyderabad: City-based techie Syed Khalid Saifullah was appointed as vice chairman of the Indian National Congress’s Data and Technology Department by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

For the Congress party, Khalid developed several key initiatives, including the crowd funding platform 'donateinc' and the manifesto idea management portal 'awaazbharaki'. Khalid's other notable achievements include developing a photo search AI tool for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and creating a membership portal for the All India Mahila Congress.

Before joining Congress, Khalid gained significant attention for his contributions to social welfare through applications such as the Missing Voters App, Free Ration App, and Free Oxygen App.