Live
- ED raids 14 locations in Bengal PDS scam case
- YS Jagan visits kin of young girl died in an attack in Guntur district
- Economists hail India's robust GDP growth projections by global financial institutions
- UNRWA chief warns of surging death toll in Gaza, calls for immediate ceasefire
- What Happens When AI Controls Your Life? Watch Ananya Panday’s ‘CTRL’ to Find Out
- AP inks pact with Meta to boost digital public services
- CID carries out searches at liquor distilleries
- 5 die as private bus hits auto
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Vijayanand visits Gurla
- WhatsApp Introduces Contact Management on Web and Windows Apps
Just In
City techie appointed as VC of Cong Data & Tech Dept
Highlights
City-based techie Syed Khalid Saifullah was appointed as vice chairman of the Indian National Congress’s Data and Technology Department by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Hyderabad: City-based techie Syed Khalid Saifullah was appointed as vice chairman of the Indian National Congress’s Data and Technology Department by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.
For the Congress party, Khalid developed several key initiatives, including the crowd funding platform 'donateinc' and the manifesto idea management portal 'awaazbharaki'. Khalid's other notable achievements include developing a photo search AI tool for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and creating a membership portal for the All India Mahila Congress.
Before joining Congress, Khalid gained significant attention for his contributions to social welfare through applications such as the Missing Voters App, Free Ration App, and Free Oxygen App.
