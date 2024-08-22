Civic body attends to greenery issue

Nagar Kurnool: Officials swung into action following a report in The Hans India on the neglect of greenery under the cleanliness and greenery programme. The article highlighted that many of the saplings previously planted in the town had dried up due to inadequate care by the authorities.

Taking the matter seriously, Municipal Commissioner Naresh Babu issued orders to the staff to rectify the situation.

The staff swiftly removed the dried-up plants and planted new saplings in their place. Additionally, saplings that had been left unattended in various areas were retrieved and planted in suitable locations around the town. This effort was part of a broader initiative to ensure that the greenery in the district was properly maintained and that all plants were given a chance to thrive.

The action taken by the authorities was widely appreciated by local residents, especially by those who frequent the Zilla Parishad (ZP) grounds for daily walks. Many walkers expressed their happiness at seeing the new plants and commended the municipal staff for addressing the issue promptly.

While the efforts of the Nagar Kurnool municipal staff have been positively viewed, it remains crucial for the authorities to maintain consistent oversight and ensure that the greenery continues to flourish, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for the community.