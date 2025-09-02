CJ court refuses to direct govt restraining it from taking action against KCR, Harish

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin on Monday turned down the request of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and ex-minister T. Harish Rao, seeking a direction to the government “not to take action against them” basing on the PC Ghose Commission report. The bench directed its counsel to get instructions by Tuesday whether the government is going to take action against the petitioners based on the report.

The CJ queried the counsel “tell us, whether you (govt) are going to take action today, tomorrow or it is in the pipeline as it is necessary since the matter is of urgency”. The two writs filed by KCR and Rao were adjourned to October 7 for hearing. The petitioners prayed to restrain the government from taking action against them until the writs are heard finally.

Senior Counsel Aryama Sundaram, appearing for Harish, redundantly prayed the CJ court to direct the government restraining it from taking action against the two BRS leaders at least until Monday as Rao apprehends that he may get arrested during the day because the CM had made a statement in the Assembly on Sunday, stating that “stringent” action will be taken against them; the case will be handed over to the CBI.

Dama Seshadri Naidu, senior SC counsel, appearing for KCR, and Sundaram, prayed to hear the writs at 2.15 pm as the government had decided to hand over the probe irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project to CBI; there is every likelihood that the government will issue orders under Section 6(2) of the Police Act… notify it and may arrest KCR and Rao soon. The CJ bench will hear the writ filed by KCR and Harish Rao.