CJI NV Ramana inaugurates new building at Warangal district court in Hanamkonda

Warangal New Court Building
Warangal New Court Building 

Highlights

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (CJI) Justice NV Ramana inaugurated the ten-court complex at Hanamkonda. On this occasion he unveiled a plaque in the court premises.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (CJI) Justice NV Ramana inaugurated the ten-court complex at Hanamkonda. On this occasion he unveiled a plaque in the court premises. Later, the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court along with High Court Chief Justice Justice Satish Chandra Sharma inspected court premises.

The senior civil court was transformed into a POCSO court. Arrangements have been made to prevent those coming to trial in cases of sexual assault from appearing. A special door has been set up to keep children, parents and clients out of the sight. Along with setting up the separate rooms for the hearing, the Kakatiya artwork is impressively displayed at the entrance and fowers were arranged on the way inside the court.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana's tour of Warangal continues for the second day. Justice NV Ramana and his wife paid a visit to Bhadrakali temple on Sunday morning and special pujas were conducted.

