Class 10 student ends life in Karimnagar

  • The girl is believed to have taken extreme step after family members scolded her for securing less marks
  • She reportedly hanged herself to a fan when the family members had gone out

Karimnagar: In an unfortunate incident, a Class 10 student was found hanging in her home in Jammikunta on Monday. She is suspected to have hanged herself to death after getting upset over her parents scolding her for getting less marks.

According to police, Arelli Jagruthi (16) hanged herself from the fan when the family members had gone outside.

She was found dead when family members returned. Jagruthi, a Class 10 student in a private school in Jammikunta town, is said to have resorted to the extreme step after her parents scolded her for a below average performance in the recent pre-final examinations.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family, the police have registered the case and are investigating.

