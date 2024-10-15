CM A. Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation for Naval Radar Project in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Naval Radar Project in Pudur Mandal of Vikarabad district. The project, considered crucial for national security, aims to enhance defense capabilities in the region. The event saw the active involvement of several state and naval officials.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of supporting such defense initiatives, reiterating his commitment to providing necessary infrastructure. He also expressed pride in Telangana’s role in bolstering India’s defense sector through projects like this.