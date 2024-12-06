CM announces plan to help SHGs compete with Adani and Ambani

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the State government has envisaged plans and is moving forward to promote the women groups as millionaires that can compete with Adani and Ambani in the establishment of solar power generation projects. The number of self-help groups needs to be increased to one crore from 65 lakh to achieve the target.

While inaugurating the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar on Thursday, the CM said that the State government's goal is to make one crore women millionaires.

He mentioned that the government was preparing some more plans for women's empowerment. “We set up the stalls in Hi-Tech City to showcase women’s power and expertise to the world. Women groups also have the responsibility to showcase their power in a great way,” he said.

As part of the six guarantees, the State government provided free bus travel facilities to women in the RTC buses. The government paid Rs 4,000 crore to the RTC on behalf of women for availing themselves of the free bus travel service this year.

Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana Talli statue would be unveiled at the State Secretariat on December 9. He invited all women’s groups to attend the programme and make it a success with the gathering of one lakh women. “Let us unveil the Telangana Talli statue amidst cheers from all group members,” he said.