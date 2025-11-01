CM announces relief package for flood victims

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced relief to all flood affected farmers and families, who lost their kin, livestock, or whose houses were damaged.

An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of those who died in the floods; Rs 15,000 each to families whose houses were submerged; Indiramma houses to the most affected families and special assistance to those who lost their livestock and standing crops.

He made this announcement after an aerial survey of the flood ravaged areas in the erstwhile Warangal district and Husnabad Assembly constituency on Friday.

He took stock of the situation at the ground level. Later, at an official review of the damages in Warangal, Revanth Reddy gave specific instructions to officials of all departments to prepare a comprehensive report on the damages caused by the flash floods and heavy rains in the district and submit the report immediately to the government. He called for precise details as regards crop damages, sand deposits on farmlands, loss of lives and livestock and infrastructure damages. Meanwhile, he appealed to peoples’ representatives to support the administration during enumeration of the damages and submit a report to the respective district collectors.

The Chief minister sought to know about central assistance to states hit by floods. He instructed officials to expeditiously get relief funds from the union government. In fact, he warned the officials against any delay in seeking central funds.

Emphasizing that efforts must be made to prepare a permanent solution as part of flood management, the Chief Minister expressed dismay that lack of coordination among departments was distinctly visible. He said that all concerned wings must work in tandem, while addressing civic problems during floods. Officials were instructed to launch a nala encroachment demolition drive.

“Keeping the interests of the people in mind, officials should move forward with a clear vision and take strict measures while demolishing encroachments”, the CM said.

The Chief minister also stressed that coordination between Municipal Administration and Irrigation departments must be there to clear encroachments at nalas and other water bodies. Officials were directed to prepare a special report pertaining to smart city works. He also wanted a coordination committee at the