- Eluru: Three arrested, stolen truck with rice bags recovered
- Cyber Crime Police refund Rs 62.46 lakh to fraud victims
- iOS 18.4 Update to Bring AI-Powered Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro
- US team explores natural farming innovations in Eluru
- Wakf Board will protect Wakf lands: Farooq
- Labour minister warns against negligence in ESI hospitals
- Collector facilitates installation of transformer
- Plunging prices distress tomato farmers
- HC denies anticipatory bail to Vamsi
- ACB nabs agri officer
CM appears before Nampally Spl Court for hearing
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before Special Court for Public Representatives at Nampally in the city on Thursday. Cases were booked against Revanth Reddy during the Assembly elections in three police stations in the state.
The election campaign related cases were registered at Nalgonda 2 Town police station, Begum Bazaar police station and Koudipally station in Medak district.
TPCC Legal Cell Vice Chairman Tirupati Varma said that the then BRS government registered cases against Revanth Reddy deliberately. After the hearing, the court adjourned the case to March.
