CM appears before Nampally Spl Court for hearing

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before Special Court for Public Representatives at Nampally in the city on Thursday. Cases were booked against Revanth Reddy during the Assembly elections in three police stations in the state.

The election campaign related cases were registered at Nalgonda 2 Town police station, Begum Bazaar police station and Koudipally station in Medak district.

TPCC Legal Cell Vice Chairman Tirupati Varma said that the then BRS government registered cases against Revanth Reddy deliberately. After the hearing, the court adjourned the case to March.