CM asks officials to submit details of Medigadda

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed the Irrigation Department officials to submit entire details of Medigadda barrage, which had sinked.
The chief minister has a review meeting with the officials at his residence on Sunday. The chief minister inquired with the officials on the present situation in the irrigation sector. He asked the officials to submit all the details of the project expenditures taken up during the previous government. The chief minister also discussed about the water disputes between states and also the state version to be presented before the Krishna Tribunal so that there are no problems in the future.
The chief minister asked the officials to take steps for providing water to the ensuing Rabi season crops. He gave suggestions to the officials on availability of water and other issues. He also wanted the officials to take steps for speedy redressal of inter-state disputes. He asked the officials to submit details of the issues discussed in today’s meeting. Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, ENC Muralidhar and other officials were also present.