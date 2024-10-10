CM assures tribals of resolving long-standing issues in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has assured to resolve the long-standing issues of the tribal community in the Adilabad district.

The representatives of tribal organisations from Adilabad led by Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka met the CM at his residence on Wednesday and brought their issues to his attention.

The tribal leaders discussed the challenges, especially focussing on the aftermath of the Jainoor incident and the tensions between tribal and minority communities.

The representatives urged the government to take action to protect tribal rights in agency areas, particularly concerning land and employment issues. They submitted petitions highlighting the difficulties they face and requested the CM to ensure that tribal lands and jobs are secured for the local communities.

Revanth Reddy listened to the issues and assured the tribal leaders that a high-level meeting would be held at the Secretariat before Diwali. He promised that the meeting would involve top officials from all departments, and that tribal leaders would be invited to participate. He has pledged to review the feasibility of their demands and to make decisions to resolve their long-standing problems.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government is committed to finding permanent solutions to these issues, and he assured them that former Adilabad District Collector Divya Devarajan, who is well-versed in the local challenges, would be assigned to oversee the required actions.

Revanth Reddy called on the tribal leaders to cooperate with the government as it works with sincerity to address their concerns. The representatives expressed their gratitude to Revanth for his assurance, and they also thanked Minister Seethakka, MLA Bojju Patel, and Adilabad Congress Parliament In-charge Atram Suguna for their efforts in organising the meeting and advocating for the tribal communities.