CM attends Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination filing

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka attended AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s nomination filing programme in Wayanad, Kerala, on Wednesday.

Both CM and Deputy CM arrived at the town by afternoon and took part in the proceedings. Priyanka, who kicked off her electoral debut with a massive roadshow in Kalpetta, later filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll.

The by-poll for the seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from the constituency and the Rae Bareli constituency this year, decided to vacate Wayanad.

