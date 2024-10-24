Live
- Rs 40K cr projects in Dhenkanal soon: CM
- Defamation case: KTR appears in court, says Surekha's words hurtful
- Memories of cyclone Phailin still haunt people of Ganjam
- Thermo Fisher signs MoU with Telangana govt
- Intellectuals push for more vibrant bond between Telangana & Turkey
- TRS TO BRS TO MRS...Will name-change gamble pay dividends in Maha poll battle?
- Prabhas Unveils Motion Poster for ‘The Raja Saab’ on His 45th Birthday
- Book KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act : Congress
- Minister assures justice on Jagtial’s ‘political’ murder
- CM attends Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination filing
Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka attended AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s nomination filing programme in Wayanad, Kerala, on Wednesday.
Both CM and Deputy CM arrived at the town by afternoon and took part in the proceedings. Priyanka, who kicked off her electoral debut with a massive roadshow in Kalpetta, later filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll.
The by-poll for the seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from the constituency and the Rae Bareli constituency this year, decided to vacate Wayanad.
