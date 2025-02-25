CM campaigning despite tunnel tragedy: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS party working president KTR on Monday criticized CM Revanth Reddy for getting ready to pamper the graduates in the MLC elections at the cost of the lives of eight people, who were trapped in SLBC tunnel accident.

He said the Chief Minister’s involvement in the MLC election campaign at a time when the SLBC tunnel collapsed and eight people were not traced was nothing but dirty politics. “If the Chief Minister of the State is not serious about the SLBX tunnel tragedy, where will the administration be and how will the rescue operation proceed,” he asked and said the Chief Minister has time to go around the districts in the hunt for votes, but he did not have time to the SLBC tunnel accident area.

“Is this the value given to the lives of the people in Indiramma’s kingdom? Does Public administration mean the hunt for notes,” he asked. He said the people of Telangana were watching the CM, who is ready to put eight trapped people on the altar and cheer for the graduates, just as Emperor Nero played a fiddle when Rome was being burnt,” KTR said on his X platform while predicting that the Congress party will be defeated in the MLC elections. (NSS)