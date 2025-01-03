  • Menu
CM congratulates Deepthi on being selected for Arjuna Award

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Deepthi Jeevanji for being selected for the Arjuna Award 2024.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Deepthi Jeevanji for being selected for the Arjuna Award 2024. The young athlete from Warangal district has won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

As part of the government's sports policy to encourage young athletes who excel in international and national sports, the Chief Minister has already presented her with a cash prize of Rs one crore and coach Nagpuri Rameshi with Rs ten lakh. It is also known that Deepthi has been allotted a Group-2 government job and a 500-yard plot of land in Warangal.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Telangana's young athletes should excel more and mentioned that the Young India Sports University and the sports complexes are being built across the State to encourage the sports. The CM also congratulated Gukesh Dommaraju (chess), Harmanpreet Singh (hockey), Praveen Kumar (para athletics), and Manu Bhaker (shooting), who were selected for the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for their outstanding performance in sports. In a tweet on X on Thursday, the Chief Minister congratulated the players and coaches who were selected for the Arjuna and Dronacharya Awards for their outstanding performance in various sports in 2024.

