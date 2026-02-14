CM credits it to Congress rule: “Verdict signifies people’s complete endorsement”

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed his happiness and heartfelt gratitude to the people of Telangana for delivering a landslide victory to the Congress party in the February 11 elections held across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in the state.

In a statement issued on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the victory was the result of the tireless efforts of lakhs of Congress workers and a reflection of their unwavering commitment and affection toward the party.

He dedicated the triumph to every party worker who carried the Congress flag with dedication and ensured that government welfare schemes reached the grassroots level.

Revanth Reddy stated that the public verdict signifies the people’s complete endorsement of the two-year governance under the Congress party in the state.

According to him, the results demonstrate approval of the welfare initiatives aimed at the poor and middle class as well as the developmental programmes being implemented.