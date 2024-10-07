CM dares BRS leaders to live on Musi riverbank

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon the engineers who received the appointment letters to draw inspiration from great engineers like Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who is credited for designing engineering marvels.

Addressing a gathering after handing over the appointment letters to the appointees at an event held at Shilpakala Vedika on Sunday, the Chief Minister asked them to work hard to complete the proposed projects like the Musi Riverfront Project, RRR and the construction of the new city so that they can take pride that they are the architects of the new Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy told them not to bother about Opposition criticism on the demolition of structures in the Musi Riverfront area. “Your inspiration should be those who constructed major dams like Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam and other such dams and not the Kaleshwaram project which does not even have a detailed project report and is of poor quality. It had developed major cracks even before the project was completed,” he said.

Referring to the Musi Riverfront Project, Revanth said that all those including KTR, Harish Rao and Eatala Rajender instead of doing ‘catwalk’ should spend a week in a camp there so that they can understand the problems and stink and to know how polluted it is and how people have been living there under pathetic conditions as they had no option. He asked them to stop making statements like bulldozers should be run over them before pulling down the structures. He said the government cannot afford to buy that many bulldozers. The present government had inherited empty coffers, he said.

The Chief Minister said his government understands the pain of those have to leave their houses and hence was doing whatever maximum was possible for their rehabilitation. They too need to lead a dignified and comfortable life, he said. He said the Opposition should learn to rise above politics and help the government to get more funds from the centre.

“It is unfortunate that those who stay in farmhouses each costing Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 crore want the poor to continue to suffer on the banks of the Musi river which is now highly polluted. He said if the rivers in US, UK and Sabarmati River in India can have a riverfront why not Musi,” he asked.

Revanth said thousands of people had to be evacuated while constructing the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Similarly, when Irrigation projects were taken up in Telangana during the BRS regime, forceful land acquisition was done, and many did not get compensation till date while this government was providing rehabilitation before moving them out, he claimed.

He said apart from the 1,635 posts whose appointment letters were handed over on Sunday, 11,000 teachers will also be given appointment letters on October 9.