RTIH, AP Chambers sign MoU to strengthen MSME sector

Vijayawada: In a significant step toward strengthening the startup and MSME ecosystem, the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) located at Enikepadu near here signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Wednesday.

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha attended the event held at RTIH at Enikepadu. The MoU was formally exchanged between RTIH Chief Executive Officer (CEO) G Krishnan and AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao in the presence of officials from both organisations.

The collaboration aims to provide comprehensive support to startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Key areas of cooperation include incubation, mentorship, market access, investor connect, resource sharing, awareness programmes, outreach initiatives, and vendor engagement. Officials said the partnership would help nurture innovation-driven enterprises while strengthening the overall business ecosystem in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Dr Lakshmisha highlighted the State government’s focus on entrepreneurship, citing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of “One Family – One Entrepreneur.” He emphasised that RTIH would play a pivotal role in encouraging youth and aspiring entrepreneurs to launch and scale their ventures.