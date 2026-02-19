Google unveils India-US subsea cable, $30-mn AI science challenge

Betting big on India's AI potential, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday announced new subsea cable routes to boost AI connectivity between India and the US, alongside major skilling initiatives, including training 20 million public servants and supporting 11 million students.

Pichai, who is here to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026, said the recently announced $15 billion AI hub at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh will house a gigawatt-scale compute facility and an international subsea cable gateway.

"I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI, and we want to be a partner," he said at a media event held on the sidelines of the Summit.

Pichai highlighted India's extraordinary potential in AI. "AI is the biggest platform shift of our lifetime … for countries like India, AI presents a chance to leapfrog age-old gaps and create new opportunities."

He emphasised applications spanning healthcare, education, climate resilience, and more, and noted India's high adoption of AI-enabled voice and visual search.

He announced the India-America Connect Initiative - a new series of subsea cable routes to enhance AI connectivity between the US, India, and multiple locations across the Southern Hemisphere.

Google also unveiled major skilling programs in India, including the Google AI Professional Certificate for students and early-career professionals, partnerships with Karma Yogi Bharat to train 20 million public servants, and generative AI support for over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs reaching 11 million students.

"Google has full-stack connectivity in India, and I have never been more excited about the future we are building together," he said.

Pichai earlier in the day met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We discussed how Google is helping with its mission to infuse AI at all levels in India to improve health, expand access to information in all languages, support startups, agriculture and so much more," Pichai said in a post on X.

Modi shared pictures of the meeting, saying, "It was a delight to meet Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Talked about the work India is doing in AI and how Google can work with our talented students and professionals in this field." At the media event, Pichai stressed India's potential as a global AI leader, noting the technology's transformative applications - from improving healthcare and education to supporting resilient communities.

"AI is the biggest platform shift of our lifetime, and one of the most powerful tools to solve problems and improve lives at a planetary scale," he said.