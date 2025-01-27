CM demands withdrawal of draft UGC regulations

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday criticized the draft UGC guidelines, calling them as an "attack on the Constitution" and demanded immediate withdrawal by the Centre. He vowed to rally other states in the South for a collective fight against the proposed guidelines.

Speaking after unveiling a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the BR Ambedkar Open University, Revanth Reddy alleged that the Centre is attempting to undermine the autonomy of state universities through the draft UGC amendments. He argued that Dr Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution, had clearly outlined the subjects under state, Central, and concurrent lists, and accused the Centre of trying to infringe on state jurisdiction.

"The Centre is proposing to appoint Vice-Chancellors of Telangana universities from Delhi. How can someone in Delhi understand the realities and needs of our state?" he questioned, describing the move as a "cultural attack and conspiracy."

The Chief Minister revealed that he has already coordinated with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala and plans to discuss the issue with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu soon. “On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the draft UGC guidelines.” He said if these changes are imposed on us, it will be seen as an attack on the Constitution.

Revanth Reddy stressed that the state government is firm on protecting its rights and called for the withdrawal of the draft guidelines.

He urged the university staff and the public to prepare for protests to oppose what he called an attempt to centralize control over state universities.

Disappointment over Padma awards

Regarding the Padma awards, the CM expressed disappointment over the Centre’s alleged disregard for Telangana’s recommendations. He criticized the omission of names like folk singer and balladeer Gaddar, educationist Chukka Ramaiah, poet Ande Sri, poet and singer Gorati Venkanna, and poet and historian Jayadheer Tirumala Rao.

While he appreciated the Padma award given to Manda Krishna Madiga for his work on the categorization of Scheduled Castes, the CM said the exclusion of other deserving candidates hurt the sentiments of the state. “Neighboring Andhra Pradesh received five Padma awards; I will soon write to the Prime Minister to convey our dissatisfaction,” he added.