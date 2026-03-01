CM distributes cheques to kin of Medina bus crash victims

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said his government would stand by the families of the deceased in the Medina bus tragedy in Saudi Arabia recently. “This government is yours, and always supported families in difficult times,” the Chief Minister said, assuring all kinds of help to the families at a meeting here on Saturday.

The CM reminded that a delegation led by state Minority Welfare Minister Mohd Azaruddin was deputed to Medina soon after the incident occurred and the government also sent the victim families to the spot. With the coordination and cooperation of the Indian Consulate and the Saudi government, the last rites of the deceased were performed in Jannatul Baqi in Saudi Arabia, he recalled.

Revanth Reddy noted that state governments never paid compensation to those who died in accidents outside the country. “However, the Telangana government has come forward to help the victim families on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

