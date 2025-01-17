CM for WEF meet in Davos

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has embarked on an eight-day foreign tour aimed at attracting Rs 1 lakh crore in global investments, primarily in the IT, pharmaceutical, green and clean energy sectors, and new projects within the proposed Future City.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will showcase the newly announced Clean and Green Energy Policy and the Future City project to investors during the meetings with global companies in Singapore and at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The official delegation, led by Revanth Reddy, will spend three days in Singapore starting Friday.

Officials stated that the Chief Minister will visit the renowned Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to study its skill development courses and institutional policies. Additionally, the Chief Minister is expected to sign an agreement with the Singapore ITE to support the newly established Telangana Young India Skill University.

A visit to Singapore's riverfront is also scheduled, where the delegation will meet with local administrators to study riverfront development. Insights gained from this visit will help in the grounding of the Musi Rejuvenation Project, which aims to incorporate advanced technology and modern facilities.

Upon arriving in Davos on January 20 for the WEF meeting, the Chief Minister will position Telangana as a prime investment destination. During last year's Davos summit, the government secured Rs 40,000 crore in investments.

This year, the Chief Minister aims to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1 lakh crore with global companies.

The State IT and Industry Department has already received investment proposals from international firms ahead of the WEF meeting. Officials are optimistic that one-on-one meetings with company executives will produce positive outcomes. Priority sectors for investment include IT, pharmaceuticals, solar and wind energy, manufacturing, and services.

Officials noted that, in addition to existing state incentives for the IT, AI, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing sectors, major corporations have shown interest in the recently announced Clean and Green Energy Policy for renewable energy production.

Key infrastructure projects such as the Future City development in Hyderabad, elevated corridors in the Greater Hyderabad area, radial roads, metro expansion, and the Musi Rejuvenation Project are also expected to attract investor attention.