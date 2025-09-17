CM gives new lease of life to accident victim

Hyderabad: An accident victim, Gundeti Rahul, gave up hopes in life after his two legs were amputated after an accident. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy rekindled the victim’s future by providing all kinds of assistance.

Rahul expressed gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy for providing medical treatment after he lost his legs. Accompanied by his family members, Rahul met with the Chief Minister and briefed on his health status and the ability to lead a normal life after fixing the artificial legs. He thanked the CM for extending all kinds of help in leading a normal life.

Hailing from Palakurthi village of Damera mandal in Warangal district, Rahul had met with a ghastly accident when some miscreants pushed him off the train while going to Rajasthan on November 2,2024. After coming to know the plight of the victim, the Chief Minister provided medical treatment through CM Relief Fund and helped him get artificial legs.