CM: Govt will go all-out to groom TG sportspersons for Olympic Games

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that his government would take full responsibility for providing training to the sports persons of Telangana and winning medals in the next Olympic Games. South Korean coaches will be hired to train medal winners soon, the CM said.

Inaugurating the “Chief Minister’s Cup -2024” at LB Stadium on Thursday, he said that Telangana would be promoted as a sports hub in the country in the coming days. Hyderabad hosted the Commonwealth and Afro-Asian Games 25 years ago and stood as a role model. Sports have been neglected in the last 10 years in the State. The CM expressed serious concern over youth in Hyderabad getting addicted to drugs instead of pursuing sports as their career. Telangana has already adopted the Under-17 Football National Team to promote Hyderabad city as the sports hub.

Small countries like South Korea won 36 medals in the recent Olympic games. The State government was setting up Young India Sports University to promote sports in Telangana. “We will also set up a Young India coaching centre. South Korean coaches will be hired to provide coaching in the university," he said. “Sports is the only event where people unite and compete irrespective of their religion. The sports grounds will enhance the prestige of the country. Let's make the LB Stadium a famous sports ground,” Revanth Reddy said, appealing to the youth not to get addicted to drugs but rather to excel in sports and make India popular in the world.