CM invites Rahul, Priyanka and Union Mins for Global Summit

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Global Summit, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi. The Chief Minister briefed them on the main objective of the Global Summit and the unveiling of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document on 9 December, coinciding with Sonia Gandhi’s birthday.

Leaders said that Revanth Reddy also informed the two Congress leaders about the implementation of the schemes and the challenges facing the government in fulfilling the promises due to the financial crisis. Rahul Gandhi appreciated the Chief Minister for organising the Global Summit in a grand manner. The Chief Minister also told the leaders about the week-long celebrations organised on the occasion of the completion of two years of the People’s government in office. Revanth Reddy invited the two senior Congress leaders to attend the summit.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister of Urban Development Manoharlal Khattar in New Delhi and formally invited them to the summit.