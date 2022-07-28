CM KCR asks officials to furnish all details to Supreme Court

New Delhi: Following the Supreme Court stay order on the ongoing works to increase the capacity of the Kaleshwaram project by 3 tmc feet, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is in Delhi, reviewed the issue and directed the officials to furnish all details sought by the apex court at the earliest. The court had given four weeks' time to submit the report.

Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation, Rajath Kumar, explained to the Chief Minister about the status of the works taken up on 3 tmc feet works of the project and the clearances that were given by the central agencies so far.

The apex court has stalled the works based on a complaint lodged by the displaced from the project site who challenged the works alleging that they were being taken up without environmental clearances and Detailed Project Report. The court also served notices on the state and union government for taking up the works without adequate clearances.

It is learnt that the issue of the Centre's unwillingness to accord national project status to the Kaleshwaram was also discussed at the meeting. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti had recently said that the project had no investment clearance and did not get approval from the High-Powered Steering Committee to be considered for national project status. Sources said, "CM sought details of the previous instances of according national project status to other projects in the country."