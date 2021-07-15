CM KCR asks to submit report on job vacancies in 5 days

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials to submit a report on all the job vacancies from various departments within five days. The cabinet expressed dissatisfaction over the report submitted by the various departments and opined that the details of submitted were incomplete.



The report stated that around 56,979 jobs were vacant in all the department which include 21,507 in police department, 10,048 in medical and healtlh, 3,825 in higher education, 3,538 in BC welfare, 4 in IT department. The officials also submitted the details of details of employees working on contract basis. However, the Chief Minister and cabinet ministers directed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the job vacancies in the state within five days.

The cabinet also asked the officials to exempt the employees who were brought from Andhra Pradesh. Around 500 employees from Telangana working in Andhra Pradesh were brought back to the state and they are yet to be given job postings and another 300 employees should be brought back to the state. The officials were asked to exempt the postings of these employees and report the remaining vacancies to the cabinet. Also, all the government departments were asked to submit the details of their assets according to the district wise.

The job postings should be reported according to the mutli-zone, zone and district-level.