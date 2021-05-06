CM KCR condoles demise of Ajit Singh

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday condoled the death of former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Chaudhary Ajit Singh.

The Chief Minister said Ajit Singh, who served as Cabinet Minister several times, had shouldered his father, Chaudhary Charan Singh's legacy and became known as farmers' leader in the country.



Chandrashekhar Rao recalled Ajit Singh's support to the Telangana Statehood movement and the political process of Telangana becoming a separate State. He said people in Telangana will always remember those who extended their support to their aspirations. The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.







