CM KCR conducts aerial survey of Yadadri, inspects renovation works

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday conducted aerial survey of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. Later, he reached on to the hill shrine in his convoy and inspected the renovation works.

Endowments minister Indrakaran Reddy, Energy minister Jagadish Reddy, Council chariman Gutha Sukender Reddy, MLAs Gongidi Sunitha, Gyadari Kishore, Motkupalli Narasimhulu were present.



Later, the Chief Minister had darshan of the diety and sought blessings from the temple priests. The CM will hold a press conference at 3.30 pm to announce the dates of temple reopening.

While renovation works of temple have been completed, works related to constructing bus stands and laying roads will take time. The government has taken up works of temple renovation with a total estimation cost of Rs 1,800 crore. So far, Rs 1,000 crore have been spent for renovating the temple complex and other infrastructure works.



It is learned that the government has planned to invite VVIPs for the reopening of the temple including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and others.