'CM KCR enhanced morale of women'

Karimnagar: BRS Party MLC Kavitha has lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his commitment towards the empowerment of women in the state. Speaking at an International Women's Day celebrations held at Ramlila Maidan in Mahatmanagar in Timmapur Mandal in Karimnagar district on Monday, she commended the Telangana government's efforts in implementing numerous welfare schemes for women and highlighted that the government will provide 33% reservation in the police department and other departments.





She further highlighted the government's interest-free loan scheme for women's organizations, which has disbursed Rs 18,000 crore. She noted that these efforts have given confidence to girls who were previously confined to their homes and encouraged them to venture out for work. She assured that the government will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of these girls.





Kavitha also acknowledged that the situation for girls' education has drastically improved under the current government, as they can now pursue higher studies in neighbouring towns without fear.



