CM KCR extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday extended the wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. PM Modi turned 73 on September 17.
“On behalf of the Government and the people of Telangana and my personal behalf, I wish you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with good health and a long life for serving the nation for many more years,” the Chief Minister said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, wishes and greetings from political circles poured in to wish Narendra Modi on his birthday, lauding his leadership and wishing him success.
