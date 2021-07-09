CM KCR for new tribunal on Krishna water sharing

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to go to New Delhi during the monsoon session of Parliament beginning from July 19. The CM is planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the State issues mainly the water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the constitution of new Tribunal to finalise sharing of Krishna water between the two Telugu States.

Sources said that the CM is keen to meet PM and also Union Minister of Jal Shakti Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat after the water sharing issues between AP and Telangana took centre-stage in the recent times. The Telangana Government was strongly opposing the construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and the enhancement of Pothireddypadu head regulator by the Andhra Government. As the AP government was busy writing a series of letters to the Centre against Telangana on water issues and hydel power generation from Srisailam power house and the construction of new lift schemes, sources said the Telangana CM wanted to meet the Central authorities, including PM and Jal Shakti Minister.

"The CM is of the view that the monsoonsession of Parliament which starts from July 19 will be the right time to meet the Central authorities. The other State issues would also be brought to the notice of the Prime Minister in the meeting," they said.

The CMO authorities said that KCR will finalise the schedule for Delhi visit soon after the beginning of Parliament session. During his visit, the TRS supremo would also meet the newly elected Union Cabinet ministers.

The CM wanted to apprise the Union ministers of the pending Telangana issues. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Minister for Civil Aviation Jyothiradhitya Scindia, Minister of Steel Ramchandra Prasad Singh and Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya are among the ministers who KCR will likely to meet.