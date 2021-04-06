CM KCR gives nod for releasing 1,850 cusecs from Vattem 

Banjara Hills: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has agreed to a proposal to provide 1,850 cusecs from the Vattem reservoir in Ranga Reddy district to cover additional ayacut under the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation (KLI) scheme. This was stated by Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy at a meeting held in his residence here on Sunday to review the works of KLI and Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation scheme.

Reddy directed officials to construct reservoirs to provide more water to the ayacut utilising less flood water. He asked them to expand the Ganapasamudram tank bund. The meeting decided to expand the Pasupula branch canal and to immediately complete the viaduct at Shapur in Khillaghanpur mandal to ensure provision of water in the ensuing monsoon season. It also decided to complete the pending work of the Budharam canal and call for tenders.

The meeting noted that since the Kalwakurthi acaycut has increased the present capacity of the canals would not be sufficient. It said although running of five pumps was possible, the previous governments had built canals of lesser capacity.

Hence it was not possible to provide water for the present ayacut. The meeting noted that the earlier governments had proposed for 2.5 lakh ayacut under the KLI, but the current ayacut had increased to five lakh acres and that there was no possibility of taking water through canals, although there were pumps.