CM KCR hatching conspiracy to disrupt law & order: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: BJP State President, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar reiterated that in order to divert the ongoing debate on his family's role in the liquor scam, CM KCR has unveiled a conspiracy to disrupt law and order in the State.

It was a shame that the Chief Minister who was supposed to maintain law and order was creating a law and order problem. MIM and TRS were both engaged in vote bank politics by inciting communal hatred. These two parties were the reason why the Old City in Hyderabad was not developed.

Anti-social forces have no place if the Old Town was developed. The Muslim community was also thinking about what the BJP was saying through the Praja Sangrama Yatra. The base of TRS and MIM was shaking with Padayatra, Sanjay Kumar said. Knowing this, they were conspiring to block the padayatra. TRS and MIM were conspiring together to create communal hatred and cast blame on BJP. KCR's role was behind this conspiracy. People should closely observe the developments happening in the last four days, he said. People should not be involved in the conspiracy of TRS and MIM. Intellectuals and people should take note of these conspiracies. KCR's son KTR played a role in inviting a fool like Munavar Faruqui, who insulted Hindu Gods and Goddess Seetha.