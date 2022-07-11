CM KCR in depression seeing BJP grow: Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao that why he is so irked with his election to Rajya Sabha.

Addressing media here on Monday, he said people of the State wanted to change and are waiting to pack off the corruption-ridden TRS government. He said that as a son of Telangana he would continue to support the charge of the guard in Telangana and would chase the omission and commission of the TRS government. Calling CM KCR had gone into depression, he phoo phooed TRS chief wanting a role in the national politics.

He asked whether he wanted to make the country a hug of drug mafia as is the case with Hyderabad. Is it that the TRS chief wishes to turn the country into a drunkard's hub as has happened in Telangana and to loot the country? He said that people would not relish CM KCR abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that many parties like have bit dust. He said that CM KCR turned Telangana into a state of drunkards. He has lost his balance with the massive turnout of people to the Vijaya Sankalpa Saba addressed by Modi, and becoming restless. He said that social justice and justice for all is the motto with which Modi's government at the centre is working. PM extended his support to the candidature of a tribal woman to contest in the presidential elections. On the other, CM KCR is unleashing attacks on tribal people on the issue of Podu lands in Telangana, he added.