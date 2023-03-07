CM KCR in solution mode

Hyderabad: Not in a mood to allow the opposition to gain advantage, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has embarked upon a major exercise to address issues pertaining to each constituency. He has started meeting MLAs and MLCs individually and is reviewing the progress of the ongoing works and pending issues.

KCR after reviewing the problems faced in the constituency is learnt to be taking instant decisions and was giving necessary approvals and was also giving orders to release funds.

The MLAs, who so far have been complaining that they were not getting appointment from KCR, are now happy that the CM was calling each one of them and was resolving long-pending issues.

These meetings also help the CM in getting feedback about the political situation in each constituency. The BRS chief had been getting survey and intelligence reports from each constituency on a regular basis. This helps him in assessing the ground situation. Based on this, he is said to be giving necessary directions to the legislators. Sources said KCR is likely to call a meeting with MLAs in groups also in the second phase.