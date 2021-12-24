CM KCR instilling fear in Christians

Hyderabad: Congress leader and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of instilling fear among Christians by indicating of attacks on their community.

He said that the CM, while addressing the Christmas dinner programme at LB Stadium on Tuesday, reportedly stated that it was the responsibility of the government to safeguard all communities and ensure that there are no attacks on anybody. "Why is he mentioning attacks? Who is attacking Christians? Does he have any specific information about such possible attacks?" he asked in a statement on Thursday.

The Congress leader alleged that KCR was trying to convey an indirect message to the Christian community that they were 'unsafe' in Telangana and that his government was 'protecting' them.

"It has been a strategy of the RSS-BJP and their allies to gain political strength by capitalising on fears of the minority communities. Although KCR is a secret-ally of the BJP, he has started implementing the RSS tactics of using fear psychosis," he alleged.