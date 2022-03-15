CM KCR introduces currency exchange bill in legislative assembly

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday introduced currency exchange bill in legislative assembly today i.e. on the last day of the budget session.



AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi initiated the discussions on the currency exchange bill. Akbaruddin lauded the assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy for running the assembly smoothly. Owaisi said that the Chief Minister should do more service to the people and added that state needs K Chandrasekhar Rao to fulfil the aspirations of the people.



Owaisi said that he was happy after the Chief Minister's announcement of job notifications in the state. He also recommended establishment of free coaching centres in the state and also asked the government to provide free Urdu coaching centres to the students of Urdu medium. Akbaruddin also demanded a study circle in Old City.

"The schemes implemented by the Telangana government are also being implemented by other states," he said.