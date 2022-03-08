CM KCR launches 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' in Wanaparthy

The government would introduce English medium instruction in all state-run schools from the next academic year, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday launching 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' programme at ZP High School (boys) in Wanaparthy.



The Chief Minister added that all the government schools would be provided with all amenities and appealed the students to make good use of the facilities that are being arranged in the schools. As a part of the inaugural ceremony, the CM unveiled the pylon set up on the premises of the school.

"We all have studied in the government schools, worked hard and excelled in our respective fields," Rao said, asking the students to make use of the facilities and achieve great success.

'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' scheme was recently introduced by the Telangana government to develop all the government schools in the state. Around Rs 7,289.54 crore will be spent by the government on the development of schools in three phases. In the first phase, 9,123 schools will be developed at a cost of Rs 3,497.62 crore and the education department is asked to make sure the works are completed by June.

Earlier in the day, the CM inaugurated new agriculture market yard in Chityala that was constructed in over 40 acres at a cost of Rs 44.5 crore. Later, he opened the TRS party office at Nagavaram.