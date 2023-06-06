CM KCR lays stone for Bharat Bhavan Centre

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Bhavan Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development, which is being set up with state-of-the-art technology at Kokapet. KCR said that this proposed centre would provide training in political, social, economic, cultural and ideological fields which was necessary to create effective leadership which can understand the aspirations of the people of the country.

“The BRS takes the responsibility of developing leadership so that contribution to societal development society becomes meaningful. Hence, it will invite intellectuals and Nobel laureates, who have experience in the respective fields, to take up training for the BRS leadership. We will develop a leadership that gives good governance to the people,” KCR said.

Detailing the need for such a centre after performing the ground-breaking ceremony, the BRS national president said, “this centre will have ultramodern training, classrooms, mini-halls with projectors, spacious meeting halls, digital libraries with the latest technology and luxury rooms for accommodation of visiting faculty.”

The centre will also have important Indian and foreign newspapers and publications. The works and books of world intellectuals on political, social and philosophical subjects would also be made available. The BRS chief said that the centre would also have an information centre to disseminate information to local, domestic and international media channels.

He further said that certain systems would be put in place so that those who undergo training would be able to get information regarding developments in social, economic, political and cultural fields around the world. A team of experts would analyse and collate news articles on regular basis.

In addition, awareness about social media and how it can help bring changes in the lives of people will also be provided. In addition to all these facilities, there would be lot of greenery provided so that a pleasant environment can be created to those who visit the centre.

Earlier, KCR participated in Bhu Varaha Homam and planted saplings in the premises.