CM KCR likely to visit Medigadda today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to visit the famous Medigadda project, the starting point of Kaleshwaram, at Medigadda village in Jayasahnakar Bhupalpally district on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister would stay at the mega water storage facility, which is also called as Laxmi barrage, for half-a-day and review the arrangements made for the supply of irrigation water in the ensuing faming season. As the water level reached the full reservoir level (FRL) at the project, officials said that the CM would give specific instructions to the irrigation department on the release of water from Medigadda to the newly created ayacut under Kaleswaram at the review meeting.

KCR would also look into the matter of promotion of tourism spot around the barrage site during his visit. The CM would also conduct an aerial survey of Kaleshwaram project and water flow from river Godavari to the lift projects constructed at different places all along the river. The functioning of pump sets at the barrage site would also be studied in the wake of reports that technical problems arose due to non-use of the pump set machinery for long time.

