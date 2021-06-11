CM KCR now has lens on potential turncoats

Hyderabad: Amidst a political slugfest between TRS and senior leader and former minister Eatala Rajender, who quit the ruling party recently, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has put all leaders in districts under scanner.



KCR is learnt to have sought reports of the political developments taking place in all the TRS-won Assembly constituencies as well as the daily political activity of the TRS legislators in their segments and the BJP and Congress pressure politics on people's issues in the same segments. Party leaders said that KCR was receiving regular inputs on political developments in every assembly segment particularly from all North Telangana districts ever since Rajender quit the TRS. Besides getting police intelligence inputs every evening from each segment, the TRS chief is keeping himself updated with the political trends received from his close aides at ground level.

Sources said that speculations were making rounds that BJP is trying to unite 'disgruntled' ruling party MLAs and build a rebel group to create political uncertainty. TRS feels that like in West Bengal, the BJP was preparing political strategy to poach TRS legislators in its attempt to emerge as strong political force by 2013 Assembly elections. The BJP, it is said, was trying to poach some sitting TRS MLAs from old Karimnagar, Warangal, Medak, Adilabad, and Nalgonda districts.

Some of the MLAs, it is said, had met state BJP leaders. Following this, the TRS is now closely monitoring the political activity of all the legislators. BJP feels that poaching would help them get strengthened in these districts where it does not have strength on its own. TRS chief was also seeking regular feedback on the opposition parties activities from the Congress stronghold old Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy and part of Khammam districts.