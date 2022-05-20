CM KCR on North India tour from today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will embark on India tour from Friday. During his tour, the Chief Minister will meet national leaders, economic experts and national media persons.

The CM will leave for Delhi on Friday morning. On May 22, KCR will go to Chandigarh and console 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation. He will distribute Rs 3 lakh cheque to each family. The CM will take up cheque distribution in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The cheques will be given to the farmers' families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi states.

The CMO authorities said that the Chief Minister will go to Bengaluru on May 26 and meet former Prime Minister Devegowda. He will go to Ralegan Siddi from Bengaluru on May 27 and meet noted social activist Anna Hazare. He will also visit Shirdi before returning to Hyderabad.

Later, the CM will take up a tour of West Bengal and Bihar on May 29 and 30 and console the families of the martyred soldiers at Galwan valley and extend assistance.