CM KCR owed Rs 1 lakh to every unemployed youth in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao owed Rs 1 lakh to every unemployed youth in the state, said the TPCC president Revanth Reddy. He said that the party will take out agitation called 'Student-Unemployment Jhang siren' to fight against the unemployment in the state. He alleged that the dreams of Telangana martyrs remained unfulfilled in K Chandrasekhar Rao's rule.



"In 2014, the government promised to provide education from KG to PG and job for every household. However, after attaining power, all the promises were unkept, besides the schools in remote villages were shut down. With the policies of the government, the children from poor families were distanced from education. Also, there were no job notifications after the TRS gained power. The government was also responsible for the student's suicide with no fees reimbursement and unemployment allowances," Reddy said.

He also asserted that the vacancies in the state rose up since the formation of the state. "At present, there are 1.9 lakh vacancies in the state. The agitation which will be taken out by the Congress will be held in all the universities in the state. All the students and unemployed youth are invited to participate in the agitation," Revanth added.