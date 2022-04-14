CM KCR pays rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna and architect of the Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary on April 14. In a message, he recalled Ambedkar's unstinted efforts for the social and economic empowerment of backward communities. "Ambedkar has enshrined adequate laws in the Constitution to ensure rights of backward communities and protect dalits despite change of dispensations", KCR observed.

He said taking inspiration from Ambedkar, the State government introduced a slew of welfare schemes for the welfare of BCs, SCs and STs, by earmarking crores. "To empower dalits, the government launched first-of-its-kind Dalit Bandhu scheme in the country. Under the scheme, each beneficiary will get Rs 10 lakh assistance with 100 per cent subsidy.

KCR said high standard Gurukulams were opened to extend quality education and root out backwardness among particular communities. He asserted that education is an important weapon to eradicate social inequalities and to empower the poor. The CM stated that under the Ambedkar Oversees Vidhya Nidhi, the government offers Rs 20 lakh scholarship to those who dream of pursuing higher studies in reputed foreign institutions.

He said the welfare and development programmes launched for SCs and STs are drawing fruitful results as their living standards have improved; they are leading a respectful life